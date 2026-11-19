Virwani: 'Ramayana' IMAX 3-D scale rivals Hollywood, absolutely blown away
Actor Tanuj Virwani caught Ramayana in IMAX 3-D and was seriously impressed, saying the film's scale rivals Hollywood.
He admitted he was unsure after the early trailers but shared, "I was absolutely blown away by the film."
Virwani backs Kapoor praises Yash's Ravan
Virwani stood up for Ranbir Kapoor's take on Lord Rama, pointing out that the character's journey will unfold more in the sequel coming in 2028.
He also praised Yash's intense performance as Ravan, calling it a big role.
On a side note, Virwani is hyped for Drishyam 3 and the Dhurandhar: The Revenge, especially after binge-watching both parts together.