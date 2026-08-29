Vishal Mishra to hold concerts for Nepal, Assam flood relief
What's the story
Singer-composer Vishal Mishra has announced two upcoming concerts in Nepal and Assam. The proceeds from these events will go toward flood relief efforts. He expressed his concern over the current situation and said that he wants to contribute through his music. "My heart is heavy seeing what's happening. So I have made a decision," he wrote on Instagram.
Details
'Every single penny will go toward flood relief'
Mishra stated that "every single penny will go toward flood relief and the people affected."
The singer-composer has not yet revealed the dates, venues, or other details of the concerts.
He concluded his message with a personal commitment to the initiative: "I give you my word."
Solidarity
Indian stars show solidarity for Nepal
Mishra is just one of the many Indian celebrities who have showered their support for the flood-hit Nepal.
Kriti Sanon earlier took to her Instagram Stories, saying, "Praying for those affected in Nepal."
Sonu Sood said, "Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter, and the strength to help you rebuild."
Rashmika Mandanna also posted on Instagram Stories, adding, "I hope everyone there is okay and the situation is better soon...please be okay."