Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Kannappa, the fantasy drama starring Vishnu Manchu, is landing on Amazon Prime Video on September 4. After its theatrical release in June 2025, the film pulled in a solid ₹43 crore worldwide.
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, it tells the story of an atheist from Rayalaseema who finds his faith and becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva.
OTT release comes 2 months after theatrical premiere
If you missed it in theaters, now's your chance to catch cameos from stars like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal.
Kannappa has become the highest-grossing film of Manchu's career so far—earning most of its revenue from the Telugu version.
The OTT release comes over two months after theaters, following a deal Vishnu struck with Amazon Prime.