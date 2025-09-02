Was Guru Dutt's Mumbai bungalow haunted? Geeta Dutt thought so

The once idyllic marriage of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt and celebrated playback singer Geeta Dutt took a dark turn when she started believing that their dream home in Pali Hill, Mumbai , was haunted. The situation reached a breaking point when Dutt himself ordered the demolition of the bungalow, despite it being his cherished residence. This incident, which caused immense pain to the filmmaker, is recounted in Yasser Usman's biography of the Bollywood icon.

Unlucky abode The shocking turn of events One day, Geeta was resting in their Pali Hill bungalow's guest house when she heard a loud bang. When she woke up, she was shocked to see workers demolishing the house. It was then that she learned Dutt had ordered the demolition, despite it being his dream home. This decision marked a painful turning point in their relationship and contributed to his heartbreak and marital troubles.

Haunted house The haunting belief Dutt's sister, Lalita Lajmi, revealed Geeta's strange feelings about the bungalow, as quoted by Bollywood Shadis. "She believed that the bungalow was haunted. There was a particular tree in the house, and she said there was a ghost who lived in that tree, who was bringing bad omens and ruining their marriage." "She also had something against a Buddha statue that was kept in their huge drawing room."

Emotional toll Dutt on his beloved home Dutt was deeply attached to his Pali Hill residence. He had once said, "I always wanted to be happy in my household. My house is the most beautiful among all the buildings in Pali Hill." "Sitting in that house, it does not look like you are in Bombay. That garden, that ambience - where else can I find it? Despite this, I could not stay in that house for much longer."

Relationship decline The aftermath and the heartbreak After the demolition, Geeta's belief that the bungalow was to blame for her troubled marriage with Guru persisted. Many believed their relationship problems started after moving into the Pali Hill residence. The house that was once Dutt's pride turned into a source of sorrow. He began suffering from sleepless nights and often sought refuge in his studio, where his trusted aide 'Friday' would open a small seven-foot by seven-foot room for him to rest.