'Vishwambhara' lands Amazon Prime Video rights ahead of theatrical debut
Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi and Trisha, has landed its digital rights with Amazon Prime Video after competition from other leading streaming platforms, including Netflix.
The film will first release in theaters (Sankranthi 2027 being one possible window) before streaming online.
This move gives the makers more flexibility to plan a big theatrical launch.
'Vishwambhara' delayed by international VFX work
Directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations, Vishwambhara is a socio-fantasy adventure exploring creation and destruction. The cast also features Aashika Ranganath and Rao Ramesh.
The release was pushed back due to heavy CGI work, including collaborations with international VFX teams.
With music by M.M. Keeravaani and a strong marketing push before its eventual theatrical release, fans can expect an epic fantasy experience both in cinemas and online.