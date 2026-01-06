Vivek Oberoi joins Rishab Shetty's 'Shivaji' as Aurangzeb

Why does this matter?

This movie dives into the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj and his fight to establish the Maratha Empire during Mughal rule—an era that shaped Indian history.

Written by Abhijeet Balerao, Siddharth Singh, and Garima Wahal, it promises a fresh take with a global technical team and will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.

Plus, it would mark a comeback for Oberoi if his reported casting is confirmed and adds to Shetty's streak after Kantara: Chapter 1.

If you're into epic stories or just love seeing big names together on screen, this one's worth keeping an eye on!