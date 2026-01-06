Vivek Oberoi joins Rishab Shetty's 'Shivaji' as Aurangzeb
Vivek Oberoi is reportedly likely to play Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, directed by Sandeep Singh.
With Rishab Shetty taking on the role of Shivaji Maharaj, and Shefali Shah as Rajmata Jijabai, this historical drama also features Zanai Bhosle as Rani Sai Bhonsale.
The film is slated for a big-screen release on January 21, 2027.
Why does this matter?
This movie dives into the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj and his fight to establish the Maratha Empire during Mughal rule—an era that shaped Indian history.
Written by Abhijeet Balerao, Siddharth Singh, and Garima Wahal, it promises a fresh take with a global technical team and will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.
Plus, it would mark a comeback for Oberoi if his reported casting is confirmed and adds to Shetty's streak after Kantara: Chapter 1.
If you're into epic stories or just love seeing big names together on screen, this one's worth keeping an eye on!