Vivek Oberoi 'shocked' and 'numb' after Sanjay Gupta's death

Oberoi added, "Some news leaves you numb, and this is one of those moments. I will always cherish the time we spent working together."

"You will be missed, Sanjay. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss."

He concluded his post with a prayer for Gupta's soul to rest in peace.

To recall, Oberoi starred in Shootout at Lokhandwala, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Gupta.