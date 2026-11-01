Vivek Oberoi 'shocked' and 'numb' after Sanjay Gupta's death
What's the story
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "I am deeply shocked and heartbroken by the sudden and untimely demise of Sanjay Gupta." "Having worked together, this news feels deeply personal." Gupta (57) passed away on October 30 due to a head injury after collapsing in his kitchen.
Tribute
'Some news leaves you numb'
Oberoi added, "Some news leaves you numb, and this is one of those moments. I will always cherish the time we spent working together."
"You will be missed, Sanjay. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss."
He concluded his post with a prayer for Gupta's soul to rest in peace.
To recall, Oberoi starred in Shootout at Lokhandwala, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Gupta.
Industry reactions
Other celebrities also mourned Gupta's death
Other Bollywood celebrities also paid tribute to Gupta. Sanjay Dutt, who remembered Gupta as a close friend, said he will make Kaante 2 as a tribute.
Hrithik Roshan, who worked with Gupta on Kaabil, wrote on Instagram, "Sanjay, I'm gonna miss you man. One film with you wasn't enough."
Anurag Kashyap shared his memories with the late director and expressed disbelief at his sudden passing.
Career highlights
A look at Gupta's career
Gupta started his Bollywood journey with the Dutt-starrer Aatish: Feel the Fire.
His major directorial success was Kaante, a multi-star cast heist film that received praise for its visual style and songs.
He also directed Zinda, an unofficial remake of Park-Chak Woon's legendary film Oldboy.
Gupta's last film was The Miranda Brothers, released in 2024.