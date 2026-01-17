Vivek Oberoi's accident injuries played a big role in his Bollywood exit, says trainer
Vivek Oberoi, who shot to fame with early films, has been away from major movie roles for years.
His former trainer Vinod Channa just shared that a serious car accident in 2002 caused him a lot of injuries.
"He had a very bad accident which caused him a lot of injuries," Channa explained, adding that this was one of the main reasons Vivek stepped back from acting.
What actually happened?
The accident happened during the shoot of Road in Rajasthan.
Despite asking the driver to slow down, their car crashed into a camel cart and metal rods smashed through the windshield—narrowly missing Vivek.
He escaped without major harm but was shaken up enough to avoid front seats and late-night travel after that.
Not just about depression or industry drama
While many assumed his career slowed due to depression, Channa clarified it wasn't just that—the physical injuries played a huge part too.
Where is he now?
Vivek didn't disappear—he shifted gears into business and built an impressive business.
According to Channa, his management skills are top-notch, showing there's more than one way to make it big after Bollywood.