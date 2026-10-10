Vizag hosts 1st-ever Comic Con at Kalam Convention Centre
Vizag just hosted its first-ever Comic Con at the Kalam Convention Centre, bringing together fans of comics, cosplay, and gaming for a lively weekend.
The event opened with artist showcases, gaming zones, and plenty of merchandise to check out.
Film director and screenwriter Meher Ramesh also dropped by to join in the fun.
Stars, cosplayers and live music
The crowd got to see stars like Gokul Kumar and Vivek Muralidharan up close, plus a standout set from The Fluteboxers.
Cosplayers brought favorites like Captain America and Rapunzel to life, while creators and publishers, including Holy Cow Entertainment and Yali Dream Creations, showed off their work at Artist Alley.
Sunday promises even more with a cosplay contest and live acts from The 9TEEN, Vizag-based hip-hop act C-Shora, and Telugu rapper Roll Rida, so there's still plenty for fans to look forward to.