'Voice of Hind Rajab' receives unexpected green light from CBFC
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the Tunisian-French film The Voice of Hind Rajab without any cuts, Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited (JVEL), the movie's Indian distributor, told Hindustan Times. The film will be released in India on June 19. JVEL's chairman, Manoj Nandwana, expressed his surprise at the CBFC's decision, saying, "It is a miracle, I had no hope."
Release details
Film to be released in 150 theaters across India
Nandwana revealed that the film has been given an 'A' certificate and will be released in 150 theaters across India. "Usually, the CBFC would ask for a scene to be cut or a sentence to be muted...but this wasn't the case." The clearance comes after months of uncertainty, with the film initially facing certification issues. In March, Nandwana had claimed that some members of the examining committee were worried about the movie's potential impact on India's diplomatic relations with Israel.
Possible influence
Speculation on public pressure influencing decision
Nandwana speculated that public pressure may have influenced the CBFC's decision to clear the film. He said, "I don't know what changed. Perhaps it was because many people spoke out against the film not being released." However, CBFC chairperson Shashi Shekhar declined to comment on this speculation, telling HT, "There is a well-laid down revision process under which films are further reviewed post initial examination before a final decision is taken regarding certification."
Film's narrative
Film based on true story, highlights human cost of war
The Voice of Hind Rajab is based on the true story of a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed in Gaza in January 2024. The film features recordings of Rajab's desperate calls to emergency services and highlights the human cost of war. Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, it was nominated for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards.