'Voice of Hind Rajab' receives unexpected green light from CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the Tunisian-French film The Voice of Hind Rajab without any cuts, Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited (JVEL), the movie's Indian distributor, told Hindustan Times. The film will be released in India on June 19. JVEL's chairman, Manoj Nandwana, expressed his surprise at the CBFC's decision, saying, "It is a miracle, I had no hope."

Release details Film to be released in 150 theaters across India Nandwana revealed that the film has been given an 'A' certificate and will be released in 150 theaters across India. "Usually, the CBFC would ask for a scene to be cut or a sentence to be muted...but this wasn't the case." The clearance comes after months of uncertainty, with the film initially facing certification issues. In March, Nandwana had claimed that some members of the examining committee were worried about the movie's potential impact on India's diplomatic relations with Israel.

Possible influence Speculation on public pressure influencing decision Nandwana speculated that public pressure may have influenced the CBFC's decision to clear the film. He said, "I don't know what changed. Perhaps it was because many people spoke out against the film not being released." However, CBFC chairperson Shashi Shekhar declined to comment on this speculation, telling HT, "There is a well-laid down revision process under which films are further reviewed post initial examination before a final decision is taken regarding certification."

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