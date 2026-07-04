Vrabel and wife make 1st public appearance since photo scandal
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and his wife, Jen, made their first public appearance since the April photo scandal, arriving at the Langham Hotel in New York City on July 3.
They're in town for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.
After their arrival, they were seen leaving the hotel dressed up, with Vrabel in a classic tux and Jen in a sparkly blue gown.
Vrabel denies wrongdoing after Arizona photo
The couple faced backlash earlier this year after being photographed together at a luxury Arizona hotel. Vrabel denied any wrongdoing, calling it a professional meeting.
The incident led to former NFL reporter Dianna Russini resigned amid an investigation.
Vrabel took some time off coaching to focus on counseling and thanked his family, saying his family is great during a Patriots press conference in May.