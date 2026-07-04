Vrabel and wife make 1st public appearance since photo scandal Entertainment Jul 04, 2026

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and his wife, Jen, made their first public appearance since the April photo scandal, arriving at the Langham Hotel in New York City on July 3.

They're in town for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

After their arrival, they were seen leaving the hotel dressed up, with Vrabel in a classic tux and Jen in a sparkly blue gown.