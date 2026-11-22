'Vrushakarma' trailer arrives November 25, film opens December 4
Get ready for some mystical adventure vibes!
The trailer for Vrushakarma, starring Naga Chaitanya, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Jayaram, lands on November 25.
The movie itself hits theaters worldwide on December 4, so mark your calendars if you're into thrillers with a twist.
'Vrushakarma' Dandu directs Chaitanya, Chaudhary, Jayaram
Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, Vrushakarma features Chaitanya in the lead and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead.
Jayaram joins the cast, with Sparsh Srivastava playing the villain and Satya in an important part.
Behind the scenes, Ragul D Herian handles cinematography, Sri Nagendra Tangala leads production design, Naveen Nooli is editing, and Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the background score.
'Chalo Padhave' highlights Chaitanya and Khanna
The new song Chalo Padhave just dropped and is already making waves for its emotional connection between Chaitanya's character and child actor Kiara Khanna.
With its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody, it's giving fans even more reason to look forward to this film.