Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, Vrushakarma features Chaitanya in the lead and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead.

Jayaram joins the cast, with Sparsh Srivastava playing the villain and Satya in an important part.

Behind the scenes, Ragul D Herian handles cinematography, Sri Nagendra Tangala leads production design, Naveen Nooli is editing, and Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the background score.