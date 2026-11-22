When is Naga Chaitanya's 'Vrushakarma' trailer coming?
What's the story
The much-anticipated mystical adventure thriller, Vrushakarma, starring Naga Chaitanya, will have its trailer released on November 25. The film's makers announced the news along with a new poster featuring Chaitanya, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Jayaram. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film is set to hit theaters on December 4.
Poster details
Here's the new poster of 'Vrushakarma'
The newly released poster of Vrushakarma features Chaitanya at the center, wearing a light-colored shirt with a dark rope coiled across his shoulder.
Chaudhary, who plays the female lead, is seen wearing glasses and holding a lit red flare that sends smoke and sparks into the air.
Jayaram also features in the poster, sporting a beard and glasses.
Song release
'Chalo Padhave' captures emotional bond between characters
A few days ago, the makers released the film's second single, Chalo Padhave.
The song beautifully captures the emotional bond between Chaitanya's character and child actor Kiara Khanna, who was also seen in Hi Nanna.
Sparsh Srivastava plays the main antagonist in Vrushakarma.
Production details
Everything you need to know about the film
The technical team of Vrushakarma includes Ragul D Herian as the cinematographer, Sri Nagendra Tangala as the production designer, and Naveen Nooli as the editor.
Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the background score.
The film will be released in cinemas worldwide on December 4.