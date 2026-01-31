Vyjayanthi Movies announces collaboration with Singeetam Srinivasa Rao
Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, the creative mind behind cult favorites like Pushpaka Vimana and Aditya 369, has taken charge of a new directorial venture.
His new film, SSR 61, was announced on January 31, 2025 by Vyjayanthi Movies with a special ceremony and tribute video celebrating his career.
'Sr 61' to be Rao's most ambitious work yet
SSR 61 brings together big names—producer Nag Ashwin and music composer Devi Sri Prasad—and is being called Rao's most ambitious work yet.
Known for his genre-bending films and collaborations with icons like Kamal Haasan, Rao's return promises something fresh for both longtime fans and a new generation of movie lovers.