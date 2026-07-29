Wagh and Raina reunite with director Ali for new romance
Entertainment
Sharvari and Vedang Raina, fresh off their hit Main Vaapas Aaunga, are reuniting for a new romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali.
Their last film won hearts with its emotional story and became a surprise box office success earlier this June.
Director Ali wraps script, leads locked
Imtiaz Ali has wrapped up the script after plenty of fine-tuning, and both leads are locked in.
The team is now scouting locations and getting ready to start filming in November.
While plot details are still under wraps, expect classic Imtiaz Ali vibes: lots of heart and a deep dive into love.