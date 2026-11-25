Wagh praises 'Gondhal' after it became India's official Oscar entry
Sharvari opened up about the film not making it as India's official Oscar entry: Gondhal, a Marathi film, got the spot instead.
Rather than being upset, Sharvari cheered for Gondhal and said she's genuinely happy for its success.
Wagh praises 'Gondhal' message, rejects competition
Sharvari called Gondhal an "incredible film" with a powerful message and said she's proud of its selection.
She also shared that this isn't about competition: "Any win is a big win for us."
Both films highlight different sides of Indian cinema: Main Vaapas Aaunga is a film, while Gondhal tells the story of a woman fighting to save her village.