Wagner Moura just made Golden Globe history
Wagner Moura, the Brazilian actor you might know from Narcos, has become the first Brazilian ever to win a Golden Globe for acting.
He took home Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama on January 11, 2026, for his powerful role in The Secret Agent.
Why does this matter?
Moura's performance as Armando—a dad hiding out with his son during Brazil's '70s dictatorship—has been getting serious love worldwide.
He already won Best Actor at Cannes (another first for Brazil), and The Secret Agent was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Globes.
Just last month, Moura became the first Latino to win Best Actor from New York film critics.
His success is putting Brazilian stories and talent on Hollywood's radar in a big way.