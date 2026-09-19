Waheeda Rehman joins Manoj Bajpayee in film on Mahatma Gandhi

Mishra is ecstatic about Rehman's involvement in the project.

He told Variety India, "It fills me with immense joy to say that Waheeda ji is going to be a part of this project! I have such a deep and personal connection with films like Pyaasa, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam...and Guide."

"I still can't quite believe that someone who has been a part of these legendary films is now going to be a part of a project I'm directing."