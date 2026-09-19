Waheeda Rehman joins Manoj Bajpayee in film on Mahatma Gandhi
What's the story
Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman is set to make a rare appearance in an upcoming film directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Anubhav Sinha. The film will explore a specific period of Mahatma Gandhi's life, with Rehman portraying Putlibai, his mother. Manoj Bajpayee will play Gandhi in this ambitious project, which also features Saurabh Shukla in a pivotal role.
Director's statement
'It fills me with immense joy...': Mishra on Rehman's addition
Mishra is ecstatic about Rehman's involvement in the project.
He told Variety India, "It fills me with immense joy to say that Waheeda ji is going to be a part of this project! I have such a deep and personal connection with films like Pyaasa, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam...and Guide."
"I still can't quite believe that someone who has been a part of these legendary films is now going to be a part of a project I'm directing."
Producer's praise
Producer Sinha's thoughts on working with Rehman
Producer Sinha also spoke highly of Rehman.
He said, "What an incredible honor it has been to sit and talk about movies in general with Waheeda ji and this one in particular."
Rehman, who won the National Film Award for her performance in Reshma Aur Shera (1971), received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2021.
The 88-year-old actor was last seen on screen in Skater Girl (2021).
Movie focus
Know more about the movie
The upcoming project will delve into a relatively unexplored period in Gandhi's life.
Producer Pritimoy Chakraborty earlier revealed, "It will focus on the final six months leading up to his assassination."
"It will trace his peace missions through violence-hit Bengal in the aftermath of Partition, his move to Delhi in September 1947, and the tense political and social circumstances that ultimately culminated in his assassination in January 1948."