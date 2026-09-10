'Waiting Hai' trailer pairs Sharma's Tatkal probe with marital humor

The trailer for Waiting Hai just dropped, and it's all about a rookie railway police officer, Sugam Mishra (Divyenndu Sharma), trying to crack his first big case: a Tatkal ticket scam in Patna.

Along the way, he's also figuring out things with his wife Princy (Harshita Gaur).

The vibe mixes suspense with humor, making the world of railway scams feel surprisingly lively.