'Waiting Hai' trailer pairs Sharma's Tatkal probe with marital humor
The trailer for Waiting Hai just dropped, and it's all about a rookie railway police officer, Sugam Mishra (Divyenndu Sharma), trying to crack his first big case: a Tatkal ticket scam in Patna.
Along the way, he's also figuring out things with his wife Princy (Harshita Gaur).
The vibe mixes suspense with humor, making the world of railway scams feel surprisingly lively.
Arora's software accidentally fuels illegal operation
Bhuvan Arora plays Afroz Hamsa, a computer whiz whose software for booking tickets accidentally fuels a major illegal operation, as his uncle (Vijay Maurya) sees a business opportunity in the technology.
The story sets up a showdown between Hamsa's tech smarts and Sugam's determination.
With Kumud Mishra, Sunita Rajwar, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles, Waiting Hai lands on Prime Video and MX Player on September 16, 2026, so mark your calendars if you're into crime stories with a fun edge.