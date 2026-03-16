Wamiqa Gabbi beats Akshay Kumar in arm-wrestling match on flight Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Wamiqa Gabbi and Akshay Kumar, stars of the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, had a playful arm-wrestling match on a flight, which she posted on Instagram.

The twist? A lipstick was placed on the table, and with that extra motivation, Gabbi managed to beat Akshay Kumar.

She shared the win on Instagram, calling out her "KHILADI energy" and celebrating the power of a favorite lipstick.