Wamiqa Gabbi beats Akshay Kumar in arm-wrestling match on flight
Wamiqa Gabbi and Akshay Kumar, stars of the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, had a playful arm-wrestling match on a flight, which she posted on Instagram.
The twist? A lipstick was placed on the table, and with that extra motivation, Gabbi managed to beat Akshay Kumar.
She shared the win on Instagram, calling out her "KHILADI energy" and celebrating the power of a favorite lipstick.
'Never come between a girl and her lipstick'
Akshay took it sportingly, joking in the comments, "Lesson learnt: never come between a girl and her lipstick. Even a Khiladi will lose that fight."
Their friendly back-and-forth has fans buzzing ahead of Bhooth Bangla's release.
Directed by Priyadarshan and featuring a haunted house plot with plenty of comedy (plus Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav), the film hits theaters April 10, 2026.