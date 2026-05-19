Wang puts on sunglasses, jokes about Wintour at Harlem gala
Entertainment
Vera Wang had a lighthearted moment at the 2026 Figure Skating in Harlem Igniting the Dream Gala, playfully referencing Anna Wintour's famous sunglasses.
While posing for photos, Wang slipped on her own pair, then took them off and joked, "I do both, I'm not Anna Wintour."
Wang and Wintour use sunglasses differently
Wang's quip highlights how she and Wintour use sunglasses differently.
For Wintour, they're more than just fashion, they help her hide her thoughts and deal with tiredness, acting as her signature "prop."
Wang sees them as a creative accessory that lets you change up your look, much like makeup or hairstyles.
As she once put it, they're all about expressing your personal style.