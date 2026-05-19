Wang puts on sunglasses, jokes about Wintour at Harlem gala

Wang and Wintour use sunglasses differently

Wang's quip highlights how she and Wintour use sunglasses differently.

For Wintour, they're more than just fashion, they help her hide her thoughts and deal with tiredness, acting as her signature "prop."

Wang sees them as a creative accessory that lets you change up your look, much like makeup or hairstyles.

As she once put it, they're all about expressing your personal style.