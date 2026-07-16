Wangchuk's 19-day Delhi hunger strike demands Education Minister Pradhan resign

Sonam Wangchuk, engineer and activist from Ladakh, has been on a hunger strike in Delhi for 19 days, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and fair treatment for students.

His protest is getting a lot of attention, especially with Bollywood stars such as Imran Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Fatima Sana Shaikh speaking up in his support.