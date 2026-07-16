Wangchuk's 19-day Delhi hunger strike demands Education Minister Pradhan resign
Sonam Wangchuk, engineer and activist from Ladakh, has been on a hunger strike in Delhi for 19 days, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and fair treatment for students.
His protest is getting a lot of attention, especially with Bollywood stars such as Imran Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Fatima Sana Shaikh speaking up in his support.
Bollywood stars urge action, back Wangchuk
Imran Khan pointed out how much the NEET mess is affecting students and called for more honesty from exam officials.
Fatima Sana Shaikh called Wangchuk's hunger strike "heartbreaking" and urged the government to step in before things get worse.
Sonakshi Sinha praised Wangchuk's efforts but questioned why authorities are still silent.
More celebrities such as Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah have also joined in backing Wangchuk's call for change.