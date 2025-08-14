'War 2' post-credits scene reveals 'Alpha's 1st look: Report

More about 'Alpha'

Arriving December 25, 2025, Alpha is set to be the first women-led film in the franchise.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari headline as leads, with Deol playing the villain and Anil Kapoor joining in. Hrithik Roshan returns as Agent Kabir from War.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu—and marks the seventh movie in this action-packed universe.