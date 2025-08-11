'War 2' to hit theaters on August 14: Details here Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

Jr NTR is making his big Bollywood debut in War 2, hitting theaters worldwide on August 14.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this action-packed sequel stars Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir and introduces NTR as Vikram, India's top agent out to stop Kabir.

Kiara Advani joins as the female lead, and the story unfolds across multiple countries—including Spain.