'War 2' to hit theaters on August 14: Details here
Jr NTR is making his big Bollywood debut in War 2, hitting theaters worldwide on August 14.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this action-packed sequel stars Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir and introduces NTR as Vikram, India's top agent out to stop Kabir.
Kiara Advani joins as the female lead, and the story unfolds across multiple countries—including Spain.
'War 2': Release, language, and format
War 2 will release in theaters. You can catch it in Hindi, Telugu, or Tamil, with premium formats like IMAX and Dolby Atmos for that extra punch.
How to watch the movie in Dolby Atmos
With advanced tech like Dolby Atmos sound, War 2 promises a high-octane movie experience for fans of the YRF Spy Universe.