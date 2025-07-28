'War 2' trailer: Hrithik, NTR are agents on a mission

Watch the action-packed trailer

The trailer keeps the plot under wraps but promises plenty of suspense and intense moments.

Kiara Advani joins as the female lead, and the movie drops worldwide on August 14, 2025 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

War 2 is also a special milestone for YRF's Spy Universe—celebrating 25 years of Yash Raj Films with themes of sacrifice and secret missions woven throughout.