Next Article
'War 2' trailer: Hrithik, NTR are agents on a mission
The War 2 trailer is finally here, and it's all about big action and bigger stakes.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film pits Hrithik Roshan against Jr. NTR, with both playing agents bound by an "India First" oath—showing how far they'll go to protect their country.
Watch the action-packed trailer
The trailer keeps the plot under wraps but promises plenty of suspense and intense moments.
Kiara Advani joins as the female lead, and the movie drops worldwide on August 14, 2025 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
War 2 is also a special milestone for YRF's Spy Universe—celebrating 25 years of Yash Raj Films with themes of sacrifice and secret missions woven throughout.