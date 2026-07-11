Warner Bros Archive releases 'Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated' Blu-ray August 25

'Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated' features real monsters

Set in the creepy town of Crystal Cove, this version of Scooby-Doo brought real ghosts and monsters into the mix, switching things up from the usual unmasking routine.

It also marked Matthew Lillard's animated debut as Shaggy after playing him in live-action movies, and Linda Cardellini voiced Hot Dog Water.

Plus, there are fun nods to classic horror films if you're into that kind of thing.