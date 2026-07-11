Warner Bros Archive releases 'Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated' Blu-ray August 25
<Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated is coming to Blu-ray for the first time on August 25, 2026.
Warner Bros. Archive is dropping a six-disc set with both seasons, plus cool extras like behind-the-scenes commentary from Eddsworld producers Andy Clift and Matt Hargreaves.
The show first aired in 2010 on Cartoon Network and stood out for its darker storylines and ongoing mysteries.
'Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated' features real monsters
Set in the creepy town of Crystal Cove, this version of Scooby-Doo brought real ghosts and monsters into the mix, switching things up from the usual unmasking routine.
It also marked Matthew Lillard's animated debut as Shaggy after playing him in live-action movies, and Linda Cardellini voiced Hot Dog Water.
Plus, there are fun nods to classic horror films if you're into that kind of thing.