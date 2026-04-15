Warner Bros. unveils 'Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest' at CinemaCon

Willimon scripting 'Game of Thrones's film

Set for Warner Bros.' 2027 and beyond lineup, the film might get a new title before release.

Beau Willimon (from House of Cards and Andor) is writing the script, so expect sharp political drama alongside epic dragon battles.

This movie joins other upcoming Game of Thrones projects like House of the Dragon Season three, promising even more adventures in Westeros for fans old and new.