Warner Bros. unveils 'Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest' at CinemaCon
Entertainment
Warner Bros. just dropped big news at CinemaCon: a new Game of Thrones film called Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest is on the way.
The story will dive into Aegon I Targaryen's legendary campaign to unite Westeros, taking us back to the early days of the Targaryen dynasty from George RR Martin's world.
Willimon scripting 'Game of Thrones's film
Set for Warner Bros.' 2027 and beyond lineup, the film might get a new title before release.
Beau Willimon (from House of Cards and Andor) is writing the script, so expect sharp political drama alongside epic dragon battles.
This movie joins other upcoming Game of Thrones projects like House of the Dragon Season three, promising even more adventures in Westeros for fans old and new.