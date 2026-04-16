Warrier in action role in 'Mr X' opening April 17
Manju Warrier is stepping into a bold, action-packed role in the upcoming spy film Mr X, hitting theaters April 17.
Directed by Manu Anand and co-starring Arya, Sarath Kumar, and Gautham Ram Karthik, the movie features Warrier as a character who breaks away from the usual female roles in spy movies: she's right in the thick of the action.
Warrier says role was physically demanding
Warrier shared that this was one of her physically demanding roles, with several action sequences and even some real bruises to show for it.
She admitted she was hesitant at first but was eventually convinced by director Manu Anand's patience in addressing her questions and explaining his vision.
For Warrier, Mr X is more than just another film: it's a chance to dive into layered storytelling and push her own limits as an actor.