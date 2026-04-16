Warrier in action role in 'Mr X' opening April 17

Warrier says role was physically demanding

Warrier shared that this was one of her physically demanding roles, with several action sequences and even some real bruises to show for it.

She admitted she was hesitant at first but was eventually convinced by director Manu Anand's patience in addressing her questions and explaining his vision.

For Warrier, Mr X is more than just another film: it's a chance to dive into layered storytelling and push her own limits as an actor.