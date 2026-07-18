Warsi debuts double role in 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana' August 28
Arshad Warsi is stepping into his first-ever double role with Jeevan Bheema Yojana, a dark comedy crime thriller hitting theaters worldwide on August 28, 2026.
Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the film follows Jeevan, a regular guy buried in debt, and his dangerous lookalike Bheema as their lives spiral into chaos, mixing sharp humor with suspense.
Shaikh as yojana with Raaz Chopra
The movie features Sanjeeda Shaikh as Yojana, Jeevan's clever wife who masterminds a bold scam.
Vijay Raaz joins in as the mysterious Vinayak, alongside Pooja Chopra, Bijendra Kala, and the late Atul Parchure.
Director Dogra says the film dives into themes like greed and desperation and praised Warsi for bringing real depth to both roles.
If you last saw Warsi in Dhamaal 4 earlier this month, get ready to see him in a whole new light.