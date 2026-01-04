'Very faithful adaptations': Warwick Davis teases HBO's 'Harry Potter' series
What's the story
Warwick Davis, who played Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter movies, has revealed that the upcoming HBO series will be "very faithful adaptations" of JK Rowling's books. In a recent interview with Times Radio, he said, "We're retelling those wonderful stories but with more depth and detail than has been seen before." The show is currently in production and will premiere in 2027.
Actor's perspective
Davis's return to the 'Harry Potter' universe
Davis, who appeared in all eight Harry Potter films, will reprise his role as Professor Flitwick in the series. He also played Griphook, a goblin working at the Gringotts Wizarding Bank. Speaking about returning to the same storyline, he said it was "weird being back in the same studios again." "We're obviously telling the same story so there are similar moments that we're experiencing as actors on set," he added.
Production update
New cast members and filming details revealed
The Harry Potter series will feature a new cast, with Dominic McLaughlin as the lead protagonist, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Other confirmed cast members include John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Paapa Essiedu (Professor Severus Snape), Johnny Flynn (Lucius Malfoy), and Bel Powley (Petunia Dursley). Leigh Gill will play Griphook in the series. The makers haven't yet revealed the casting for Lord Voldemort. Filming for the show began in July last year.