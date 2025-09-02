'Wednesday' S02: See first look of Lady Gaga's character

Netflix has unveiled the first look of pop icon Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood in the upcoming second season of Wednesday . The singer-actor is set to portray a mysterious teacher at Nevermore Academy, but the specifics about her role are being kept under wraps until the premiere of Season 2 Part 2. The show, starring Jenna Ortega, is set to return on Wednesday.

Character mystery Rosaline is a legendary teacher at Nevermore Academy Netflix has described Rosaline as a "mysterious and enigmatic, legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday." However, the upcoming premiere of the second part will finally unveil whether Gaga's character is a quiet newcomer or tied to the academy's past. Netflix's first look showcases Gaga in a flowing white gown, with long blonde hair and pale eyebrows.

Twitter Post 'A vision in venom' A vision in venom. Here’s your first look at Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood. pic.twitter.com/araTJX8tnI — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) September 1, 2025

Musical crossover Gaga will also release her new single soon In addition to her acting role, Gaga will also be contributing musically to Wednesday. The pop icon earlier revealed that her highly anticipated single, The Dead Dance, will drop on Wednesday, September 3, the same day Part 2 of Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 premieres. This musical crossover adds another layer of excitement for fans eagerly awaiting both Gaga's performance and her new music.