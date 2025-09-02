'Wednesday' S02: See first look of Lady Gaga's character
What's the story
Netflix has unveiled the first look of pop icon Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood in the upcoming second season of Wednesday. The singer-actor is set to portray a mysterious teacher at Nevermore Academy, but the specifics about her role are being kept under wraps until the premiere of Season 2 Part 2. The show, starring Jenna Ortega, is set to return on Wednesday.
Character mystery
Rosaline is a legendary teacher at Nevermore Academy
Netflix has described Rosaline as a "mysterious and enigmatic, legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday." However, the upcoming premiere of the second part will finally unveil whether Gaga's character is a quiet newcomer or tied to the academy's past. Netflix's first look showcases Gaga in a flowing white gown, with long blonde hair and pale eyebrows.
'A vision in venom'
Musical crossover
Gaga will also release her new single soon
In addition to her acting role, Gaga will also be contributing musically to Wednesday. The pop icon earlier revealed that her highly anticipated single, The Dead Dance, will drop on Wednesday, September 3, the same day Part 2 of Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 premieres. This musical crossover adds another layer of excitement for fans eagerly awaiting both Gaga's performance and her new music.
Show highlights
'Wednesday' Season 2 will also see the return of...
Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2 will also bring back Gwendoline Christie as Principal Weems, who was believed to have died at the conclusion of Season 1. A teaser for the upcoming episodes shows her as Wednesday's new "spirit guide." The series will additionally include appearances by Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Fred Armisen, Jamie McShane, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, Christopher Lloyd, and Frances O'Connor.