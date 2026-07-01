Weinstein suffers pneumonia induced heart failure, rushed to Bellevue
Entertainment
Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood producer, was rushed to the hospital from Rikers Island after suffering heart failure brought on by pneumonia.
He had trouble breathing and was moved to Bellevue Hospital's prison ward for treatment.
Weinstein's condition improved but still critical
Weinstein's condition has improved but he's still in critical care.
This isn't his first health scare: since 2024, he's battled COVID-19, double pneumonia, and even needed emergency heart surgery, and he was previously diagnosed with cancer.
Now 74 and serving a 16-year sentence for sexual assault and rape, his legal troubles aren't over yet: another sentencing is set for September 2025.