Weinstein suffers pneumonia induced heart failure, rushed to Bellevue

Weinstein's condition improved but still critical

Weinstein's condition has improved but he's still in critical care.

This isn't his first health scare: since 2024, he's battled COVID-19, double pneumonia, and even needed emergency heart surgery, and he was previously diagnosed with cancer.

Now 74 and serving a 16-year sentence for sexual assault and rape, his legal troubles aren't over yet: another sentencing is set for September 2025.