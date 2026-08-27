Weir returns with 'Exoplanet' audiobook written by Percy November 5

An Audible sci-fi audiobook with sound design from Skywalker Sound and music by Rob Cairns, Exoplanet promises an immersive experience.

The plot jumps between crew members stuck in the present, a robot-controlled future, and an alien-filled past, all trying to reconnect across 500 years to stop a tech-hungry alien intelligence.

Weir says you really have to "You can't see that story. You have to hear it. ", and Audible calls it perfect for fans of his earlier hits.