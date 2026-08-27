Weir returns with 'Exoplanet' audiobook written by Percy November 5
Andy Weir, the author behind The Martian, is back with Exoplanet, a new Audible sci-fi audiobook arriving November 5, 2026.
Written by Benjamin Percy, the story follows a starship crew scattered across different timelines on a dangerous alien planet after their ship is destroyed.
The cast features Anthony Mackie, John Leguizamo, Ariana DeBose, Cherry Jones, and Sufe Bradshaw.
Plot spans 500 years across timelines
An Audible sci-fi audiobook with sound design from Skywalker Sound and music by Rob Cairns, Exoplanet promises an immersive experience.
The plot jumps between crew members stuck in the present, a robot-controlled future, and an alien-filled past, all trying to reconnect across 500 years to stop a tech-hungry alien intelligence.
Weir says you really have to "You can't see that story. You have to hear it. ", and Audible calls it perfect for fans of his earlier hits.