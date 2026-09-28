Weisz returns as Evelyn in 'The Mummy 4' set photos
Entertainment
Rachel Weisz is officially returning as Evelyn in The Mummy 4, and new set photos have just dropped.
Stewart in 'Spiritual world,' Purnell 'Scapegoat'
Kristen Stewart stars as a clairvoyant in Spiritual World, while Ella Purnell joins Ari Aster's Scapegoat.
Horror fans can look out for Tick Fever, which explores relationship anxiety.
Plus, Netflix is giving The Hunchback of Notre Dame a darker twist with its new film The Hunchback, Soul of Paris.