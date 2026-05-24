'Welcome to the Jungle': Is Akshay playing a Bhojpuri actor?

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will be seen in an unprecedented avatar in the upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. According to a new Pinkvilla report, he will be playing a Bhojpuri actor in the movie. This character is an important part of the comedy, and Kumar has reportedly gone all out to make it memorable.

Character details Kumar's look and styling will be over-the-top The Hera Pheri star has reportedly immersed himself in the role, adopting the dialect and body language of a Bhojpuri actor. His styling and look for this character are said to be quirky and hilarious. A source shared, "Akshay has absolutely killed it with this character in Welcome To The Jungle by going over-the-top in the best way possible."

Character impact His character will leave the audience 'shocked and laughing' The source added, "He has embraced Bhojpuri actor energy and his get-up, transformation will leave everyone stunned." "In some portions of the film, he has immersed himself so deeply into the part that his character and song sequence are going to leave people shocked and laughing at the same time."

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