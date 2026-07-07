'Welcome to the Jungle' continues strong; total gross at ₹170cr
What's the story
The multi-starrer action-comedy Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, has surprised critics and audiences alike with its box office performance. Despite facing tough competition from YRF's spy thriller Alpha, the film has shown impressive growth during its second weekend. But it faced a 72.8% drop on Monday (Day 11), collecting ₹2.65cr. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.
Box office performance
'Welcome to the Jungle' has earned ₹118cr in India
The film entered its second week with a domestic net collection of ₹93.15cr after a solid opening weekend. It continued to perform well in the second week, adding another ₹24.4cr to its total domestic net collection by Day 11, according to Sacnilk. The movie was screened across 5,972 shows on Day 11 and added ₹2.65cr net to its tally, taking the total India gross collection to around ₹139.9cr and the total India net collection to around ₹117.55cr.
International success
International collection and worldwide gross
Internationally, Welcome to the Jungle has also performed well, earning ₹0.5cr on Day 11 and taking its total overseas earnings to ₹30.45cr. With these numbers, the film's worldwide gross now stands at ₹170.35cr. The movie is part of the popular Welcome franchise and features a star-studded cast including Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff.