'Welcome to the Jungle' continues strong; total gross at ₹170cr

Box office performance

'Welcome to the Jungle' has earned ₹118cr in India

The film entered its second week with a domestic net collection of ₹93.15cr after a solid opening weekend. It continued to perform well in the second week, adding another ₹24.4cr to its total domestic net collection by Day 11, according to Sacnilk. The movie was screened across 5,972 shows on Day 11 and added ₹2.65cr net to its tally, taking the total India gross collection to around ₹139.9cr and the total India net collection to around ₹117.55cr.