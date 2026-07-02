'Welcome to the Jungle' crosses 125cr worldwide in 6 days

'Welcome' franchise entry crosses 100cr

The movie kicked off things with paid previews on June 25 (₹3.75 crore), then jumped to ₹15.25 crore on opening day and peaked at ₹24.75 crore by Sunday. By day four, it had already crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally and kept steady through its first week.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, this one's part of the popular Welcome franchise, so if you're into big ensemble comedies, you might want to check it out!