'Welcome to the Jungle' crosses 125cr worldwide in 6 days
Akshay Kumar's latest, Welcome To The Jungle, is off to a flying start, crossing ₹125 crore worldwide in only six days.
On Wednesday alone, it added ₹6 crore net in India, bringing the domestic total to ₹87.5 crore net (₹104.25 crore gross).
Overseas fans pitched in too, with collections reaching nearly ₹25 crore, keeping the film's momentum strong even midweek.
'Welcome' franchise entry crosses 100cr
The movie kicked off things with paid previews on June 25 (₹3.75 crore), then jumped to ₹15.25 crore on opening day and peaked at ₹24.75 crore by Sunday. By day four, it had already crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally and kept steady through its first week.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, this one's part of the popular Welcome franchise, so if you're into big ensemble comedies, you might want to check it out!