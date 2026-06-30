'Welcome to the Jungle' loses actors yet retains strong ensemble
The new Bollywood comedy Welcome to the Jungle went through some last-minute cast shake-ups.
Originally, big names like Sanjay Dutt, Sharib Hashmi, Rahul Dev, Inaamulhaq, and Mika Singh were set to join Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. But due to health issues and scheduling conflicts, several actors had to step away.
Even with these changes, the film still brings together a pretty impressive lineup.
'Welcome to the Jungle' exit reasons
Sanjay Dutt dropped out because of health concerns, while Sharib Hashmi had to leave after delays clashed with his other work.
Rahul Dev was already committed to another project (Ikkis), and Inaamulhaq wanted more clarity about his role before signing but ultimately opted out.
Mika Singh's exit wasn't explained: he even appeared in the film's teaser!
Despite all this, Welcome to the Jungle stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, and more.