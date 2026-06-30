'Welcome to the Jungle' loses actors yet retains strong ensemble

'Welcome to the Jungle' exit reasons

Sanjay Dutt dropped out because of health concerns, while Sharib Hashmi had to leave after delays clashed with his other work.

Rahul Dev was already committed to another project (Ikkis), and Inaamulhaq wanted more clarity about his role before signing but ultimately opted out.

Mika Singh's exit wasn't explained: he even appeared in the film's teaser!

Despite all this, Welcome to the Jungle stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, and more.