West Asia conflict: 'Welcome to the Jungle' Dubai shoot canceled

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has forced the makers of Akshay Kumar 's Welcome to the Jungle to cancel their Dubai schedule. Director Ahmed Khan had planned to film a song in Dubai with an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty , Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, and Disha Patani, among others. However, due to the ongoing conflict and scheduling difficulties for such a large cast in Dubai, they have now decided to shoot the song in Mumbai instead.

Location change Sets are being constructed in Mumbai A source close to the production revealed to Mid-Day that elaborate sets are being constructed in Madh Island, Golden Tobacco Studio, and Film City in Goregaon for the song. The sets, designed by production designer Sailesh Mhadik, will depict nightclubs, casinos, and private jets. Khan confirmed the location change to the portal. He will begin shooting for this song on April 15. Welcome to the Jungle is slated for a June 26, 2026, release.

Another shift 'King' also impacted by West Asia conflict The impact of the West Asia conflict is also being felt in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King. The makers have had to cancel their planned desert shoot in Dubai and are now creating a replacement set at a studio in Vile Parle, Mumbai. This decision was made to ensure the safety of the cast and crew while still capturing the film's epic scale.

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Production details Makers recreate desert landscape in Mumbai The production team of King had initially planned to shoot a high-octane desert action sequence in Dubai with Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, and Anil Kapoor. However, due to the ongoing unrest in West Asia, they decided to cancel this international leg. The makers are now recreating the full desert landscape at a studio in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

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