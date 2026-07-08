'Welcome to the Jungle' ₹100cr as Khan announces 'Welcome 4' Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Big news for comedy fans: director Ahmed Khan just announced that Welcome 4 is happening!

The reveal comes right after Welcome to the Jungle smashed it at the box office, crossing ₹100 crore.

With Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal leading the laughs, it's clear this franchise still knows how to pull a crowd.