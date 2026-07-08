'Welcome to the Jungle' ₹100cr as Khan announces 'Welcome 4'
Entertainment
Big news for comedy fans: director Ahmed Khan just announced that Welcome 4 is happening!
The reveal comes right after Welcome to the Jungle smashed it at the box office, crossing ₹100 crore.
With Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal leading the laughs, it's clear this franchise still knows how to pull a crowd.
Khan plans to launch son Azaan
Khan isn't stopping there: he's also planning to launch his son Azaan in a new film.
Plus, he teased more big projects with producers Firoze Nadiadwala and Sajid Nadiadwala.
While details are still under wraps, Khan made it clear that Welcome 4 will be one of his biggest upcoming projects.