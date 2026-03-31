'Welcome to the Jungle' shifts Dubai shoot to Mumbai Entertainment Mar 31, 2026

The upcoming Bollywood film Welcome to the Jungle had to move its big song shoot from Dubai to Mumbai because of ongoing geopolitical tensions. After waiting a month for things to settle down, the team decided not to risk it.

The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and part of the fan-favorite Welcome series, is set for release on June 26, 2026.