'Welcome to the Jungle' shifts Dubai shoot to Mumbai
Entertainment
The upcoming Bollywood film Welcome to the Jungle had to move its big song shoot from Dubai to Mumbai because of ongoing geopolitical tensions. After waiting a month for things to settle down, the team decided not to risk it.
The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and part of the fan-favorite Welcome series, is set for release on June 26, 2026.
Director Khan building Dubai-style Mumbai sets
To keep that signature Dubai glam, director Ahmed Khan's crew is building massive nightclub and casino sets in Mumbai at Madh Island, Golden Tobacco Studio, and Film City.
The shoot kicks off April 15 with a packed cast including Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, and Shreyas Talpade, even though iconic characters Uday and Majnu won't be back this time.