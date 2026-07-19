'Welcome to the Jungle' tops ₹190cr despite 'The Odyssey' release
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle is still pulling crowds, even with The Odyssey in theaters. After 23 days, it's earned over ₹190 crore globally: ₹132.45 crore net from India alone.
The film actually doubled its earnings on day 23 compared to day 22, showing it's not slowing down just yet.
'Welcome to the Jungle' 27% occupancy
Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie brings together a big cast including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
With nearly 27% theater occupancy on its latest Saturday and strong overseas numbers (₹33.5 crore), this comedy adventure is proving to be a solid crowd-pleaser for fans looking for some light-hearted fun at the movies.