Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle': When's the trailer dropping?

Star highlights

'Hera Pheri' trio at center of trailer

The source further added, "Akshay Kumar will be seen in top form in the trailer. His camaraderie with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal is one of the biggest highlights and is sure to remind audiences why the trio has always been loved on screen." "Their comic timing together will be a treat to watch." The film also stars Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever, among others.