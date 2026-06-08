Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle': When's the trailer dropping?
What's the story
The much-anticipated Bollywood comedy entertainer, Welcome to the Jungle, is gearing up for a grand trailer launch on June 11. The event will see the film's star-studded cast and crew come together under one roof. The trailer is reportedly around three minutes long and promises a hilarious dose of laughter and chaos.
Trailer details
Trailer will give better idea of comedy's plot
A source told Pinkvilla, "The trailer of Welcome to the Jungle will be launched at a grand event on June 11 in the presence of the entire cast. It's around 3 minutes long and is loaded with laugh-out-loud moments, funny situations, and one-liners." The film's promotional campaign will kick off with this launch ahead of its theatrical release on June 26.
Star highlights
'Hera Pheri' trio at center of trailer
The source further added, "Akshay Kumar will be seen in top form in the trailer. His camaraderie with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal is one of the biggest highlights and is sure to remind audiences why the trio has always been loved on screen." "Their comic timing together will be a treat to watch." The film also stars Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever, among others.
Film details
About the film and its ensemble cast
The film, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, will feature around 30 actors. The ensemble cast also includes Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Daler Mehndi. It's the third part in the franchise after Welcome and Welcome Back.