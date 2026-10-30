West Bengal issues guidelines to protect film and entertainment workers
West Bengal just rolled out new guidelines to make life better for everyone working in the state's film and entertainment world.
The advisory, announced on October 29, 2026, pushes for fair pay, reasonable hours, and on-time payments, whether you're on a movie set, TV show, or web series.
Plus, you no longer need to be part of a guild to get hired.
West Bengal caps shifts, urges contracts
Production shifts are now capped at 10-hour shifts with up to four additional hours or eight-hour shifts with up to six additional hours for feature films, OTT productions, and web series (overtime gets extra pay), with at least six hours of rest between shoots.
Written contracts or engagement orders specifying remuneration, payment schedules, working hours and responsibilities should be executed before commencement of work, wherever practicable.
The government wants payment issues sorted through industry groups instead of blanket bans. Sets also have to be safer, with rules against harassment, and there's a focus on late-night transport, clean meals, and proper sanitation so everyone feels respected at work.