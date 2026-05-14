West debuting in Delhi May 23 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Entertainment
Kanye West (now Ye) is set to perform in Delhi on May 23, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Despite being banned from Australia last year and having his UK travel permit revoked last month over controversial actions and lyrics, Ye's India debut is officially on.
Indian promoters brief artists, censor content
India's live music scene keeps growing, even with artists who spark headlines.
Promoters here know how to handle controversy: they brief stars like Kanye on what flies locally and set clear rules for lyrics, outfits, and crowd interaction.
While scandals might scare off some sponsors, fans still show up, and organizers keep things smooth by censoring risky content and scripting interactions.
That way, India stays a top spot for big global acts without the extra drama.