West debuting in Delhi May 23 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Indian promoters brief artists, censor content

India's live music scene keeps growing, even with artists who spark headlines.

Promoters here know how to handle controversy: they brief stars like Kanye on what flies locally and set clear rules for lyrics, outfits, and crowd interaction.

While scandals might scare off some sponsors, fans still show up, and organizers keep things smooth by censoring risky content and scripting interactions.

That way, India stays a top spot for big global acts without the extra drama.