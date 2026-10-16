Weverse Con debuts in New Delhi on March 27-28 2027
Entertainment
Big news for K-pop fans: Weverse Con Festival is landing in India for the first time ever on March 27-28, 2027!
Held in New Delhi, this festival brings together established K-pop acts and Indian artists, thanks to HYBE INDIA and BookMyShow Live.
Weverse Con tickets exclusive to BookMyShow
You'll see performances from 10 international stars like ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, plus five Indian acts including King and DJ Zelo.
Tickets drop exclusively on BookMyShow: Mastercard users get early access starting October 27, with general sales opening October 30.
The festival aims to combine established K-pop performers and emerging Indian talent, so get ready for a unique mix of global beats and local talent!