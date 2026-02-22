Why Konkona said yes to Netflix thriller 'Accused'

Actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta will be seen in the upcoming Netflix psychological thriller Accused. The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and will be released on February 27. Speaking about the project, Sen Sharma said she was drawn to it because of its unique plot featuring a female perpetrator. "When I got the offer, I was very excited," she told ANI.

Uncommon theme What intrigued Sen Sharma about the film Sen Sharma further said, "We have never heard of a case where the accused is a woman, since the perpetrators are mostly male." "But when they researched, the writing and direction team found out that there are cases like this. I think there is a lot of documentation in the US and the UK. They wrote the script based on that research."

Character insight Ranta was also drawn to the script Ranta, who plays Sen Sharma's partner in the film, said she was intrigued by her character Meera. "I read them, and those scenes interested me a lot. I had never read anything like this before." Meanwhile, Kashyap revealed that Accused started as an idea without a written script. She elaborated on how the team gradually developed the story over several months.

Filmmaking journey Kashyap on how she developed the story Kashyap said, "I didn't have the written script for the film. I was only given an idea. I had never heard of a story where a woman is accused of sexual harassment at work." "I really liked this idea. We started from there." "We wrote the script for six to eight months. We created the script. It started from that idea."

