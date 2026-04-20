Why Vidya Balan said yes to 'Raja Shivaji'

Vidya Balan , who is set to star in Riteish Deshmukh 's Marathi film Raja Shivaji , has opened up about her decision to join the project. The film, which chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj , holds a special significance for Balan as she was born and raised in Mumbai. She described it as a "matter of great pride" and spoke about her casting process.

First impression Here's why Balan thought Deshmukh didn't approach her Speaking at the trailer launch of Raja Shivaji, Balan recalled her first reaction when she heard about the upcoming movie. "I heard that a Marathi film is being made on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Ritesh is making it," she said. "And I was thinking that Sanju [Sanjay Dutt] is doing it, Abhishek [Bachchan] is doing it. Why didn't Ritesh come to me?"

Role anticipation 'Maybe there won't be any role...' Balan also shared her thoughts on why Deshmukh might not have approached her earlier. "Then I thought that maybe there won't be any role for me, or maybe he doesn't like me as an actor." However, when Deshmukh finally came to her with the script, she couldn't hide her excitement. "I had decided that I would do it. But he came and told me the story, and I was listening very carefully," she said.

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Quick agreement I told him that I will think about it: Balan Despite her eagerness, Balan tried to keep a neutral expression while listening to Deshmukh's pitch. "I told him that I will think about it and tell you. Because I didn't want to express too much excitement." But as soon as he left her house, she called him immediately with her decision. "So that he doesn't know that I was actually waiting for him to come," she said.

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