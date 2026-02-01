SRK to play Rajinikanth's close friend in 'Jailer 2'?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be making a special appearance in the upcoming film Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth . Mithun Chakraborty recently confirmed Khan's cameo, and a new report suggests that he may play the role of the Tamil superstar's "confidante" in the action-thriller. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

Character details Khan's character will come into play when needed Per Zoom, Khan's character will come into play when Rajinikanth's character is in dire need. The publication quoted a source as saying, "Shah Rukh plays the role of Rajinikanth's close friend and confidante, whom he trusts with his life." The two actors are expected to share screen space for a powerful scene together. However, Khan's part has reportedly not been shot yet and is likely to be filmed later this month.

Cameo details Other actors expected to make cameo appearances Apart from Khan, Jailer 2 is expected to feature cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vinayakan. The film also stars Vidya Balan in her Tamil debut and features an ensemble cast including Chakraborty, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Anna Rajan. The final leg of the shoot is currently underway in Chennai.

