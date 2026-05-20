Sidhant to play Jr NTR's brother in 'Dragon'

The film is written and directed by Prashant Neel, with the music composed by Ravi Basrur. The makers recently dropped a first glimpse of the film. It introduced a dark, atmospheric world set in 1967, unfolding against the backdrop of the Golden Triangle and the international opium trade. It will release on June 11, 2027.

Netizens react

The first look leaves fans in a frenzy

Fans took to the comment section to gush about the first look. One netizen said, "Nobody comes close to Prashant Neel when it is about world-building." Another quipped, "The dialogue of NTR seems some destruction is coming." While a third person said, "NTR's look is pure fire, absolutely magnificent and commanding." Meanwhile, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, and Rukmini Vasanth, among others.