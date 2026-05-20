Sidhant to play Jr NTR's brother in 'Dragon'
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Dragon, starring Jr NTR, had kept its plot and characters under wraps until recently. However, new details about actor Sidhant's role have been revealed. He replaced Tovino Thomas in the film. According to Variety India, he will be taking on the role of Boby Sarkar, the Wazir of Afghan Trading Company (ATC) and NTR's brother. This also marks Sidhant's debut in South Indian cinema.
Film details
What we know about 'Dragon' so far
The film is written and directed by Prashant Neel, with the music composed by Ravi Basrur. The makers recently dropped a first glimpse of the film. It introduced a dark, atmospheric world set in 1967, unfolding against the backdrop of the Golden Triangle and the international opium trade. It will release on June 11, 2027.
Netizens react
The first look leaves fans in a frenzy
Fans took to the comment section to gush about the first look. One netizen said, "Nobody comes close to Prashant Neel when it is about world-building." Another quipped, "The dialogue of NTR seems some destruction is coming." While a third person said, "NTR's look is pure fire, absolutely magnificent and commanding." Meanwhile, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, and Rukmini Vasanth, among others.